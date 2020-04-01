Essentia (ESS) Tops One Day Volume of $9,930.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $144,454.55 and $9,930.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.08 or 0.04532108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00066155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010205 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

