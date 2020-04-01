Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,133 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

