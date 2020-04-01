Eterbase Coin Market Cap Tops $580,860.75 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinTiger and Coinlim. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $580,860.75 and approximately $37,509.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.04454075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036894 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010268 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003426 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX, DDEX, Coinlim, CoinTiger, Mercatox, LATOKEN and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.