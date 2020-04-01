ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Hits $0.0005

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ETHplode has a total market cap of $21,581.67 and $31.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One ETHplode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Sistemkoin, VinDAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 87.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode's total supply is 49,994,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,505,586 tokens. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org.

. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ETHplode Token Trading

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

