EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, EventChain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $82,816.59 and approximately $2,663.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.04454075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036894 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010268 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003426 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.