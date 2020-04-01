Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Everest Re Group worth $189,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after acquiring an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 356,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after acquiring an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,934,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after buying an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.