ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $211,809.66 and $2,647.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

