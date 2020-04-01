FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. FansTime has a market capitalization of $311,602.09 and $73,145.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

