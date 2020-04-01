Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s ranking:

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 19,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMAO. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

