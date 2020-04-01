Fielmann’s (FIE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIE. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.45 ($74.94).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FIE stock traded down €1.55 ($1.80) on Wednesday, hitting €51.60 ($60.00). 61,308 shares of the stock traded hands. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.93.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.