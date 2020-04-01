FintruX Network Trading 40% Higher Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. FintruX Network has a market cap of $808,262.38 and approximately $1,995.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

