First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

FHB stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,285. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,973,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 117.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,109,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,096 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $109,133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $127,437,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $99,795,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

