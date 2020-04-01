First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 879,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

