First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,181 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,009,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

