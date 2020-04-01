Flash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Flash has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

