FLO Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $6,181.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00073316 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

