Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,245,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 27th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Flowserve by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after buying an additional 343,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Flowserve by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after buying an additional 183,739 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Flowserve by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 149,737 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Flowserve from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 557,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

