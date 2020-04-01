FOAM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,901.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. FOAM has a market cap of $2.74 million and $5,901.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 87.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,529,400 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

