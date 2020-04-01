Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,095,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ford Motor worth $214,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 73,867,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,719,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

