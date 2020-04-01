Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 41,537 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.38% of CoStar Group worth $522,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $587.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.93 and a 200 day moving average of $615.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $468.98 and a twelve month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

