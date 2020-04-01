Franklin Resources Inc. Has $311.78 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Paypal worth $311,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $5,951,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,707,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

