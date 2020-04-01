Franklin Resources Inc. Has $492.42 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of SBA Communications worth $492,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.39 and its 200-day moving average is $249.84. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.28 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

