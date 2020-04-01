Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 154,934 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.73% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $460,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,380,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.