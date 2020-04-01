FREE Coin Market Cap Tops $543,442.19 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $543,442.19 and approximately $3,577.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

