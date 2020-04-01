FTS International (FTSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FTS International (NYSE: FTSI):

3/19/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

3/9/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/6/2020 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

3/5/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

3/3/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

2/26/2020 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

2/19/2020 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

2/14/2020 – FTS International is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – FTS International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 753,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,024. FTS International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.01.

Get FTS International Inc alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.