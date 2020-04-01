Fusion Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000. Apple accounts for 7.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,878,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

