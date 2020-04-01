Fusion (FSN) Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000206 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,147.23 or 0.98742551 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013399 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

