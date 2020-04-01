Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Liberum Capital

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON FUM traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,619. Futura Medical has a 12-month low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.