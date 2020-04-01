GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0385 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $18,514.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, BitBay and Livecoin. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00595733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Crex24, Coinrail, BitBay, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

