GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $4.92

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00074367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market cap of $49.24 million and $2.52 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029920 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.87 or 1.00479107 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001455 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

