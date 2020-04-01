GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Pareto Securities

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.57. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

