GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $65,723.54 and $50.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00597556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

