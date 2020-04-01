General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 55,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

