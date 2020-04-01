Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 273,698 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of PulteGroup worth $196,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

NYSE:PHM opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

