Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $211,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,779,439 shares of company stock valued at $206,968,843 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

