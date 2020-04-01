Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Darden Restaurants worth $213,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

