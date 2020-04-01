Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 483,326 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of LKQ worth $193,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.