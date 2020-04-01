Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 940,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of W. R. Berkley worth $188,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $45,260,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 299,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 299,427 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 418,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 286,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,362,000 after purchasing an additional 250,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

