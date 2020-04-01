Geode Capital Management LLC Has $189.44 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of CF Industries worth $189,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

CF Industries stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

