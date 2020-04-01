Geode Capital Management LLC Has $195.39 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Varian Medical Systems worth $195,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $102.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

