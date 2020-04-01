Geode Capital Management LLC Has $196.79 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Arista Networks worth $196,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $202.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average is $212.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

