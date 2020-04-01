Geode Capital Management LLC Has $208.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $208,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,181,000 after buying an additional 546,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,024,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,076.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 235,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

