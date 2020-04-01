Geode Capital Management LLC Has $210.14 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Nasdaq worth $210,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

