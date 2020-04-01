Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $199,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average is $225.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

