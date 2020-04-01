Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,979 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $183,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 438,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $65.55 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

