Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $216.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00598103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

