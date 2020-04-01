Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 million, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRS. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

