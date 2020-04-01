Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media headlines about Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gold Standard Ventures earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSE GSV remained flat at $C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.62.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

