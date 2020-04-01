GoldBlocks Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $14,441.23 and approximately $18.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00992388 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

