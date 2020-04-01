GoldCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $102,164.75 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,164.75 and approximately $89.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00598103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

